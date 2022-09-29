Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

