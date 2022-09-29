Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,795 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

