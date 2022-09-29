Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,833,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 913,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,418 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 5,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,138. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

