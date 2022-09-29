Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 338,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,942,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,452,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of C stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

