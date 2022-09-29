HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.50

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 246092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.05).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.05.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

