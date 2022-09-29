ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00027492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.71 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICHI Profile

ICHI (ICHI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,593 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

