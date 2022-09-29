IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IMAC Price Performance
Shares of IMACW remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.
