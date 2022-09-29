Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.07

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.68, with a volume of 2905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

