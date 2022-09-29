Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up 2.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,428.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 595,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 556,116 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $10,272,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 323,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of UJAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,335. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.