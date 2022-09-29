Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases £16,496.65 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 875 ($10.57) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 901.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 925.60. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,988.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hiscox Company Profile

HSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,019.14 ($12.31).

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

