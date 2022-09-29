Insider Buying: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Acquires $29,532.00 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

MSGE opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

