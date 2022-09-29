Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,113.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,095,502.29.

Shares of STC stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

