Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 76,047 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 3,771,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,244. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

