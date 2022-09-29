Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $34,468.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.63. 1,823,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $259.90. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

