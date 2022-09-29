Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells 19,215 Shares of Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 271,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,240. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $434.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

