Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells 134,700 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,214.39.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Ingram Gillmore acquired 1,968 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538.72.

Gear Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

GXE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.14. 1,027,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,635. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

