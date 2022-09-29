Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) CEO Sells 18,210 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 18,210 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $6,025,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,423,796.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

MOH traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.10. 390,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,375. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $361.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

