Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 14,424 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,469 shares in the company, valued at $37,306,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 381,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of -0.15. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

