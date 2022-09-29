Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Intapp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of INTA opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

