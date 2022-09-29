International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.
International Paper Stock Up 2.5 %
International Paper stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper
In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
