Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.32

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.32 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 1140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,112.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 344,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,178,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

