Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.87. 15,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 26,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.