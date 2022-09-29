Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 3,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

