Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,514 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,190. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

