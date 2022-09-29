Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,001,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
BSCV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $21.26.
