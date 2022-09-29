Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Decreased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

PCY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 73,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,367. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

