Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of IVR stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 2,432,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

