Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of IVR stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 2,432,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.