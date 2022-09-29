Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $127.26 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

