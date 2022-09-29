Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 367.9% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,649,000.

