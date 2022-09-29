Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 367.9% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of VRIG opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.