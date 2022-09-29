Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 29th (BCBNF, CNQ, CRL, EGLE, EOG, GNK, HDIUF, HEI, MC, MPLX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 29th:

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$92.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to an overweight rating.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($795.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an underperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

