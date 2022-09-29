Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,194 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

