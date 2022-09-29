Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 71,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,629,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

