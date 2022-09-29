InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.05. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

