Iona Energy (OTCMKTS:IONAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iona Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IONAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Iona Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Iona Energy Stock Performance
About Iona Energy
Iona Energy Inc evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom's North Sea and Alaska. The company holds interests in four crude oil development projects, including Huntington, Orlando, Kells, and West Wick; and Trent & Tyne, a natural gas development project.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iona Energy (IONAF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Iona Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iona Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.