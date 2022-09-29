iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

