iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
USIG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $60.86.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
