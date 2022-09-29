iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

USIG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.