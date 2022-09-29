iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602,594 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37.

