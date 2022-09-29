iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 211.1% in September

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEWG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 10,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,234. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
