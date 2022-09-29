iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 211.1% in September

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 10,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,234. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000.

