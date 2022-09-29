iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.