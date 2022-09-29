iShares MSCI India ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,664 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average daily volume of 1,124 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 4,729,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.