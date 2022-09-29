iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Stake Raised by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

