iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $139.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

