iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 872.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

