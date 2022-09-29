iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,780. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

