iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.09

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 7021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.