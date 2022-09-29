iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IJR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 335,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

