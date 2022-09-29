iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 134,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.11. 170,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

