IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 6%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 26,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 297,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

IT Tech Packaging Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Featured Articles

