J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $36.89.
About J D Wetherspoon
