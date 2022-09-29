J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

