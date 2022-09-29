Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

